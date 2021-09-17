Local film on Shoshoni actress to premiere Saturday in Casper

A locally produced film exploring the life of Shoshoni native and golden age actress Isabel Jewell will premiere on the big screen Saturday in Casper.
“Forgotten Ingenue” tells Jewell’s story — from being born in the Wyoming railroad town in 1907 to acting on Broadway and eventually taking to the silver screen, often typecast as a gangster’s wife or as a cheeky counterpart to Hollywood’s more graceful female leads.
Casper filmmaker Dennis Rollins worked with local Wyoming talent including actors, writers and the musician who scored the film to produce the 90-minute final cut.
Now, its first public showing is set for 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the Rialto Movie Palace.
“You don’t get a world premiere in Casper, Wyoming very often,” Rollins said.
The premiere is open to the public, and tickets will be $8 or $5 for students. A question and answer session with the cast and crew is also scheduled for after the showing.
The event will also have movie merchandise for sale, and attendees can enter a raffle for an original painting of Jewell by local artist Kim Breed.
Rollins said he made the final edit on Sept. 8. He’s still in the process of submitting the film to various festivals — most of them in Southern California, where people in the entertainment industry are more likely to know Jewell’s name (which graces a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame) and be intrigued by her story.
Some DVD copies of the film will be available to buy, Rollins said, and eventually he plans on putting it online as well.
“Forgotten Ingenue” will be Rollins’ first feature film, but he has experience working with Wyoming PBS on his six-season “Wyoming Portraits” series and recently produced a documentary on Dell Burke, an infamous brothel madam who operated the Yellow Hotel in Lusk for six decades.
After the first trailer for “Forgotten Ingenue” was shot in 2019, Rollins spent months fundraising to bring the full version to fruition. Most of the film was shot on weekends during the summer of 2020, which meant wearing masks and distancing off-camera, as well as keeping the number of people on set to a minimum while shooting.
“Trying to make a movie with no budget and during COVID was a real challenge, to be honest,” Rollins said, “but we got through it.”
Historic locations in and around Casper are featured in the film, including the Bishop House, former Gladstone Hotel annex and a period-appropriate train car at the Douglas Railroad Museum.
Local musician Cory McDaniel wrote original music for the film’s score, drawing inspiration from pre-jazz ragtime to evoke the time.
Most of the cast will be at the event Saturday, Rollins said, but there will also be one notable face missing.
Michael Champion, an actor with more than 50 credits who portrays a police officer in “Forgotten Ingenue,” died in June at the age of 74. After appearing in films including “Total Recall,” “Beverly Hills Cop” and “Pink Cadillac,” Champion became a familiar face around Casper as a boxing coach and active member of the community.
The end of “Forgotten Ingenue,” Rollins said, features a dedication to Champion.
