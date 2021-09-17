Local film on Shoshoni actress to premiere Saturday in Casper

A locally produced film exploring the life of Shoshoni native and golden age actress Isabel Jewell will premiere on the big screen Saturday in Casper.

“Forgotten Ingenue” tells Jewell’s story — from being born in the Wyoming railroad town in 1907 to acting on Broadway and eventually taking to the silver screen, often typecast as a gangster’s wife or as a cheeky counterpart to Hollywood’s more graceful female leads.

Casper filmmaker Dennis Rollins worked with local Wyoming talent including actors, writers and the musician who scored the film to produce the 90-minute final cut.

Now, its first public showing is set for 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the Rialto Movie Palace.

“You don’t get a world premiere in Casper, Wyoming very often,” Rollins said.

The premiere is open to the public, and tickets will be $8 or $5 for students. A question and answer session with the cast and crew is also scheduled for after the showing.

The event will also have movie merchandise for sale, and attendees can enter a raffle for an original painting of Jewell by local artist Kim Breed.

