Local filmmaker explores 'Forgotten Ingenue' and Shoshoni native Isabel Jewell

Rollins said that as of February, about 95% of the film has been shot and roughly half has been edited. Most scenes were filmed over the summer, on weekends to accommodate everyone’s schedules. Production was a little strange, he said, making sure to keep the group small and trying to distance and wear masks as much as possible off-camera.

The crew got access to shoot in plenty of period-appropriate locations, including the former Gladstone Hotel annex at First and Center, a train car inside the Douglas Railroad Museum and the historic Bishop House on Second Street.

“Probably my favorite scene was with Adrianne (Fazel), she plays my mother. We were up on a rooftop, it had a gorgeous view over downtown Casper, and we're filming at sunset,” Trimble said. “It was just a fun atmosphere, filming kind of an intense emotional scene, trying to pretend that the wind isn't ruining half of our day. And it felt like, this is filmmaking, this is great.”

McDaniel is now in the process of scoring the feature with some original tracks in the pre-jazz ragtime style to evoke Jewell’s time period, working from a makeshift studio in his basement to write and record. He said he studied the work of composers Danny Elfman and Hans Zimmer, who’ve produced iconic scores for films including “Beetlejuice” and “Inception,” for inspiration.