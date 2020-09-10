Local nonprofit Seton House launches job training program

The big-picture goal for Connections would be to make it available to any resident, Seton House programs manager JoLynn Wright said, but COVID-19-era funding challenges forced the organization to scale back.

The silver lining is it gives the nonprofit a chance to collect vital information about the program’s outcomes before taking it to the entire community.

“To start small will help us to really make sure we get that data and be successful,” Wright said.

Eventually, Frey said, the whole community will benefit, not only those taking the class and doing the job training.

First, in establishing the framework for Connections, Seton House has built bridges across agencies, community organizations and local businesses that Frey and her team said will now help any resident seeking services in the city.

“Part of the whole program is to remove barriers from people,” Frey said. “Instead of setting up 18 more hoops to jump through, why don’t we consolidate the hoops and maybe remove some?”

If someone goes to Seton House, or any of the partner agencies, seeking services another agency can provide, the pathways have now been built to make those connections, Frey explained.