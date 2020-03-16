Local officials in Natrona County, throughout Wyoming step up precautionary coronavirus measures

The city of Casper announced Monday it will enact social distancing measures for City Council meetings and in city facilities to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The changes, made at the recommendation of local and national health officials, come as local governments throughout the state weigh their options in the face of potential spread.

All council meetings will take place in council chambers, rather than smaller meeting rooms, and a six-foot distance from others in the room will be enforced, according to a news release sent Monday morning.

“For those wanting to attend meetings in Council Chambers, the seating and time in Chambers will be limited and available based on the six feet of spacing recommendation,” City Manager Carter Napier said in the release.

Casper City Council meetings are also streamed on YouTube and can be viewed on cable channel 192.