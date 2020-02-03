Long-range transportation plan takes stock of Casper area's transportation habits, needs

Consultants also looked at current road use. Analyzing which roads see the most congestion helps with planning for maintenance, but it also provides a look at how the city is currently traveling.

The roads with the highest congestion include Wyoming Boulevard and CY Avenue, as well as the eastern stretch of Second Street.

The Metropolitan Planning Organization and its governing board used this information to create a list of transportation projects to prioritize over the next 30 years.

Fifty-five projects were identified. Broken down by type, the projects include seven complete streets projects, 20 multimodal projects, four intersection improvements, 20 roadway construction projects and four bridge replacements.

Recommended projects are divided into near-term, mid-term and long-term, with near-term setting the stage for the next seven years of transportation investment in the area.

The near-term projects represent nearly $104 million in potential investments and include transitioning some one-way streets downtown to two-ways and the reconstruction of the Mills Main Street corridor, which that municipality is looking to enhance with grant funding.