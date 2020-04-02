'Longmire' actors voice new PA announcements for Casper airport

Johnson asked the actors, and they immediately agreed, the author said.

Januska at first asked Johnson to write the announcement script because he didn’t feel right about writing something and sending it to a bestselling author. Johnson, though, felt airport terminal PA announcements lay outside of his writing expertise.

So Januska wrote the script, “and they were really, really good,” Johnson said. “You know, he had put a little bit of humor in there.”

The author added a few adjustments, and the actors recorded the announcements in Los Angeles.

“And what we didn’t take into consideration is that you get two actors in a recording studio without adult supervision that, you know, probably things are going go a little bit sideways pretty quick,” Johnson said.

About half of the recorded announcement lines are in character, and the actors played off of each other with hilarious ad libs, Januska said.

“And some of the best clips we’ve got were the unscripted, them bantering back and forth types of ones.”

In one, Longmire asks where his deputy’s pistol is and tells him firearms have to be packed in checked bags.