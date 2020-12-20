Look Back: Raising money in a pandemic proves challenging

Creativity has always been necessary when raising money for nonprofits.
In COVID 2020, however, creativity was needed on a whole other level when in-person social event fundraising was canceled before the first quarter of the year had ended.
We take a look at how some nonprofits pivoted through the year.
The Wyoming Symphony Orchestra canceled its delightful summer outdoor Wine on the River event, instead hosting a Zoom evening with symphony music and encouraging patrons to order takeout from local restaurants. As the year drew to a close, it canceled its live performances of the ever-popular holiday concert and sold live streaming for $12 per household.
Jamie Purcell of the Wyoming Food for Thought Project forged ahead with the second annual Localicious celebration this summer. It was held outdoors at the Tate Pump House and drew a much smaller crowd than did the inaugural one in September 2019 at the VR Ranch barn.
Each attendees' swag bag included a mask and hand sanitizer. Food was individually portioned by each vendor and the late afternoon event felt safe and wonderful, although it was very sparsely attended.
Asked if she was nervous heading into the event, Purcell said, "We're all nervous about everything right now but the fact of the matter is kids need to eat and this is one of the potentially only fundraisers we can do at this time."
In October, the Casper Events Center hosted its two largest gatherings since the pandemic canceled the state high school basketball tournament in mid-March.
First came the annual Boys & Girls Club Awards & Recognition breakfast on a Wednesday morning at 6 a.m., followed by the annual Dancing with the Stars gala to benefit Mercer House Family Resource Center on Saturday evening.
Both Ashley Bright of the Boys & Girls Club and Connie Cosner-Burton of Mercer House held near-daily meetings with folks at the events center and the Casper Natrona County Health Department leading up to their events.
While much smaller in attendance, the breakfast still managed to raise more than $600,000 for the work of the 10 club sites in four counties -- Natrona, Converse, Johnson and Fremont. It is one of two annual high-dollar fundraisers for the Boys & Girls Club, with a traditional early February reverse raffle and auction evening gala the other.
Mercer House serves approximately 3,000 families a year through parenting classes, early intervention and education and empowerment programs for youth. An additional 80 percent of the population is reached through prevention messaging and the nonprofit hosts three annual free community events -- a baby shower, a family day in the summer, which pivoted to a drive-by event this year, and family game night in the winter.
The events center revamped its banquet space on the floor for the two large events, dividing it into quadrants for served buffet lines (and a bar in each quadrant when appropriate), as well as sectioned seating areas. Tables were set for only six people to allow for more spacing. Although both events were prior to Natrona County and eventually the state's mask orders, signs at the events center entry doors requested that masks be worn unless eating and drinking.
The Dancing with the Stars event is critical to the Mercer House annual budget. State budget cuts this year will effect programming there for years to come, Cosner-Burton said prior to the October event.
"We usually receive a Wyoming Department of Health biennial grant and we did not receive it this year. The last biennium it was $180,000 and we were expecting $100,000 for the next biennium — $50,000 a year — and that’s just gone. It was a huge blow to us. There are some other grants that we’re not getting too, like the city is cutting 20 percent. The community juvenile services board grant we’re getting this year but not next year. Next year is actually looking even worse than this year. These fundraisers are essential," Cosner-Burton said.
