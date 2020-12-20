Look Back: Raising money in a pandemic proves challenging

Creativity has always been necessary when raising money for nonprofits.

In COVID 2020, however, creativity was needed on a whole other level when in-person social event fundraising was canceled before the first quarter of the year had ended.

We take a look at how some nonprofits pivoted through the year.

The Wyoming Symphony Orchestra canceled its delightful summer outdoor Wine on the River event, instead hosting a Zoom evening with symphony music and encouraging patrons to order takeout from local restaurants. As the year drew to a close, it canceled its live performances of the ever-popular holiday concert and sold live streaming for $12 per household.

Jamie Purcell of the Wyoming Food for Thought Project forged ahead with the second annual Localicious celebration this summer. It was held outdoors at the Tate Pump House and drew a much smaller crowd than did the inaugural one in September 2019 at the VR Ranch barn.

Each attendees' swag bag included a mask and hand sanitizer. Food was individually portioned by each vendor and the late afternoon event felt safe and wonderful, although it was very sparsely attended.