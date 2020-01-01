Looking back: 2019 brought losses to the Casper arts community

Casper native Spencer Bohren was a staple of the New Orleans music scene and one of the most accomplished musicians from Wyoming.
Bohren died June 8 from cancer at age 69. He’s among losses in 2019 that shook Casper’s arts community and beyond.
Bohren was known as a musician regarded highly around the world as well as a storyteller, educator, “road scholar,” and, as New Orleans musician Paul Sanchez said in June, “a genuine American folk hero.”
Bohren grew up in Casper and arrived in New Orleans in the mid-1970s with his wife, Marilyn. His first album,“Born in a Biscayne,” featured New Orleans music legend Dr. John, who died two days before Bohren. He toured across the country — for years with his beloved family in a silver Airstream trailer behind their 1955 Chevy — as well as throughout Europe. His awards include the Blues Foundation’s Keeping the Blues Alive Award for performing his “Down the Dirt Road Blues” documentary concert across the world. He was featured on the HBO show “Treme.”
Organizer of Ten Sleep’s Nowoodstock music festival Pat O’Brien called him “a Wyoming treasure.” Many friends remember him most for the connection he made wherever he went, both on and off stage.
“Spencer was what was best about life and music,” producer and director of the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival Quint Davis said in a statement in June. “He was an authentic troubadour of the blues at the very highest level, traveling the country in his classic car. As much as he was a great musician, Spencer was universally loved as one of the very best people we’ve ever known.”
Teresa Petrosky Wallace
Teresa Petrosky Wallace spent three decades in Casper changing lives as a counselor and inspiring others in community theater. She died on June 22 at age 59 after a massive stroke, and her family and many friends remember her talent, support, humor and the light she brought to others onstage and off. She was the director of counseling for six of her 26 years at Casper College, and she performed in more than 50 Stage III Community Theatre plays. She played leads in many shows, including “Medea” and “A Streetcar Named Desire,” and often worked behind the scenes.
Theater friends remember her as a pillar of Stage III, where she was a sister or mother to everyone and the kids called her “Mama T.” She often performed alongside her husband and children.
Wallace volunteered for causes and enjoyed many passions with skills that matched — from writing to sports. She even set a 200-meter record in high school that still stands.
The roles she loved most were as real-life mother and wife, her family and friends agreed as they shared memories in June.
“She had this artistic talent, this expressive talent, but I’ve always really felt that her ability as a counselor, her empathy, was one of the reasons for her huge success as an actress,” her husband Dob Wallace said in June. “Because she would just bring that onto the stage.”
Connie Taylor
Musician Connie Taylor for more than two decades taught elementary school music in Casper, where she was the organist at Shepherd of the Hills Presbyterian Church and for 10 years the musical director of Casper College’s summer theater. She died Nov. 22 at age 76 from cancer, according to her obituary.
“She just made anybody she accompanied better,” her husband, Fred Taylor, said in early December. “And you run into musicians here and there, when they sing or when they play, everybody around them gets a little better. And she was one of those.”
Taylor as a high school sophomore played Beethoven’s second piano concerto with the Dayton Philharmonic as its young artists competition winner, and she went on to accompany the Dayton (Ohio) Ballet and Chicago’s Joffrey Ballet.
She directed the Shepherd of the Hills Presbyterian Church bell choir and was the accompanist for its choir her husband directed for many years. She accompanied numerous church and community performances, which often included her family members. She was known for her humor and dramatic flair, like wearing a referee uniform for a dueling sopranos concert with her daughter, Lisa Rich.
Three generations of her family performed for December’s Wyoming Symphony Orchestra as well as during her memorial service a week later with the Shepard of the Hills Presbyterian Church choir and Fred once again conducting.
“We’re musicians, that’s what we do,” Rich said in early December. “And that’s the best way to honor her, is to continue the music that she inspired in us.”
Follow arts & culture reporter Elysia Conner on twitter @erconner
