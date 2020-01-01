Looking back: 2019 brought losses to the Casper arts community

“Spencer was what was best about life and music,” producer and director of the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival Quint Davis said in a statement in June. “He was an authentic troubadour of the blues at the very highest level, traveling the country in his classic car. As much as he was a great musician, Spencer was universally loved as one of the very best people we’ve ever known.”

Teresa Petrosky Wallace

Teresa Petrosky Wallace spent three decades in Casper changing lives as a counselor and inspiring others in community theater. She died on June 22 at age 59 after a massive stroke, and her family and many friends remember her talent, support, humor and the light she brought to others onstage and off. She was the director of counseling for six of her 26 years at Casper College, and she performed in more than 50 Stage III Community Theatre plays. She played leads in many shows, including “Medea” and “A Streetcar Named Desire,” and often worked behind the scenes.

Theater friends remember her as a pillar of Stage III, where she was a sister or mother to everyone and the kids called her “Mama T.” She often performed alongside her husband and children.

