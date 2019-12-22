Looking back: Women bring perspective to Casper

You have incredible success stories? I just got off the phone with a woman working on her master's in social work who was one of our students about 15 years ago. The beauty of our jobs is we get to see these people believe in themselves and then move on to bigger and better things. Forty percent of graduating seniors nationwide cannot pass the high school equivalency test. When our students achieve this goal, they have really done something good. These courses are hard; it's not something you're going to do without work.

Amanda Scherlin is the marketing manager for Visit Casper, which brands 5150' Local. Among other efforts, 5150' Local brought the second annual 5150' Feast, a longest table dinner, to City Park in August. We chatted with her then about the brand and the dinner.

How did you first come up with the longest table dinner idea last year? Longest table dinners are beautiful. It brings the community together in a special, magical way. Believe it or not, City Park actually sits at the elevation of 5,150 feet. It's a really beautiful location.

So this is Wyoming. What do you say to people freaked out by eating with people they don't know? We encourage people to sit down next to somebody they don't know. Food is passed family-style just like at Grandma's house. We want people to be able to engage with each other and pass the food down, instead of not looking at anyone in a buffet line. It's a great opportunity to learn about people in the community.

