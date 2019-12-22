Looking back: Women bring perspective to Casper

Each Monday in 2019, we visited with folks, who by their actions, large or small, made a difference in the lives of people in Casper and throughout the state.
We look back on three of those newsmakers and their stories: Casper's woman of distinction, a professional educator whose specialty is adult learners and a millennial who wants Casperites to identify with, of all cool things, its elevation.
Here are summaries of their thoughts and their stories.
Susan Stubson is a sixth-generation Wyoming woman. She and her husband met in law school at the University of Wyoming and they have two teenage sons. She has many passions — family, piano, politics, writing. We chatted with her about being a woman in Wyoming.
How would you define being a Wyoming woman? Being feminine should not be confused with weakness. Beyond that, my struggle is how to be a strong Wyoming woman and still be a lady. The ones who have to bale hay and birth a calf on a day like this (an unusually fierce early March blizzard) and still be totally confident and comfortable in a skirt. It's OK to be feminine. It's OK to have doors opened for us. That doesn't diminish our strength.
You write opinions occasionally for the Star-Tribune. How do your describe your writing? I've always loved writing. The death knell for great writing is legal writing. The irony is they call it a brief, when it's 400 pages plus attachments. It's a blessing to be able to bring a little bit of jazz with my writing while being an attorney.
You have free articles remaining.
As the woman of the distinction, you'll deliver the keynote at next year's luncheon. Any early thoughts on the subject? We have this unbelievable once-in-a-lifetime confluence of two events — the 25th anniversary of this award luncheon and the 150th anniversary of women's suffrage. What do we as Wyoming women look like? What are we still trying to figure out? I can't wait.
Connie Colman is a professional educator who has been with the Adult Learning Center program at Casper College for 18 years. We chatted in June about the importance of the program's work.
Who is the program geared for? This is called the High School Equivalency Certificate. It used to be called the GED. This is for people who for any reason did not graduate from high school. This is their chance as long as they are 16 and older. It's pretty involved. There is an information session, then a 12-hour orientation, then the pre-test to see where they are, classes and finally testing. We have had record numbers in the program.
Why do you think you have record numbers? Because it's increasingly difficult to get any kind of job without a diploma or high school equivalency. Anyone who's looked for a job is going to know that. We are not just a place to come prepare for a test. By law, we need to prepare them for further training in education or the workforce.
You have incredible success stories? I just got off the phone with a woman working on her master's in social work who was one of our students about 15 years ago. The beauty of our jobs is we get to see these people believe in themselves and then move on to bigger and better things. Forty percent of graduating seniors nationwide cannot pass the high school equivalency test. When our students achieve this goal, they have really done something good. These courses are hard; it's not something you're going to do without work.
Amanda Scherlin is the marketing manager for Visit Casper, which brands 5150' Local. Among other efforts, 5150' Local brought the second annual 5150' Feast, a longest table dinner, to City Park in August. We chatted with her then about the brand and the dinner.
How did you first come up with the longest table dinner idea last year? Longest table dinners are beautiful. It brings the community together in a special, magical way. Believe it or not, City Park actually sits at the elevation of 5,150 feet. It's a really beautiful location.
So this is Wyoming. What do you say to people freaked out by eating with people they don't know? We encourage people to sit down next to somebody they don't know. Food is passed family-style just like at Grandma's house. We want people to be able to engage with each other and pass the food down, instead of not looking at anyone in a buffet line. It's a great opportunity to learn about people in the community.
Follow Sally Ann Shurmur on Twitter @wyosas