Loosened coronavirus restrictions allow larger indoor gatherings, clear way for schools to reopen

Tom Jones, the general manager of the Casper event, said there were still too many restrictions to reasonably hold the parade, which he said can draw a crowd of 30,000.

He also said the parade wouldn't be the same without being able to host the annual fair and rodeo, which is canceled this year amid the pandemic.

“The parade to us is the kickoff to our fair,” Jones said. “If we can’t have the fair, why do it?”

As of Wednesday afternoon, the state had confirmed 768 cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 212 probable cases. Of the combined 980 known and likely patients, 804 have recovered. Eighteen Wyomingites have died from COVID-19.

Of the six metrics that the state tracks to gauge the severity of the virus' presence in Wyoming, five are marked yellow for stabilizing. Those five are new cases, percent of cases attributed to community spread, total hospital admissions related to the virus, hospital bed availability and ICU bed availability.

The sixth metric — percent of all tests that are positive — is rated as green, for improving. Of the more than 30,000 tests processed by state and private labs, just 2.5 percent have been positive.