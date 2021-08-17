Lutz officially resigns from city council seat, city looking for replacement

Casper City Council member Khrystyn Lutz has officially resigned her position, city officials confirmed during a council pre-meeting on Tuesday evening.
Now, the city is seeking applicants to fill her seat.
“I’m glad that the residents of Ward 1 entrusted this position to me, and I’m glad to have served them the best I could,” Lutz said. “I will miss them, and miss the city, and will obviously miss the council.”
Lutz first confirmed she would be leaving her post on Friday. Her family is leaving Casper, she said, and moving to Lander after her husband accepted a teaching position in Fremont County.
After being sworn into the council in January 2019, Lutz served as vice mayor to Mayor Steve Freel in 2020, throughout the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. By the time her resignation went into effect Tuesday evening, she had served on the council for more than two and a half years.
“We would gladly retract that proposal (for filling Lutz’s seat) if indeed we could keep Councilwoman Lutz,” said City Manager Carter Napier on Tuesday.
A native of Glendo, Lutz said she and her husband have lived in Casper since graduating college. In Casper, she’s the vice president of operations for Pathfinder Federal Credit Union, and said Tuesday she will continue working with the bank while in Lander.
Once she gets to Fremont County, Lutz said she has no plans to run for public office there “for the foreseeable future.” Once the move is over, she said, she’ll start looking ahead to what’s next.
“Everything’s happening pretty quickly,” Lutz said Tuesday. “So right now my plan is to get my family moved there and settled.”
Lutz represented Ward 1 of Casper, which includes downtown, much of north and south Casper, Casper College and most of the Big Tree neighborhood. Council members Bruce Knell and Amber Pollock, both in their first terms, also serve the same ward.
When the time comes to fill Lutz’s seat, her replacement will have to reside in Ward 1. They will serve the remainder of her term, which runs through January 2023, and can then run for reelection during the 2022 election cycle.
The application for the position opens Wednesday morning, and will run through Sept. 3. Council members will then get a chance to publicly interview each candidate that applies during a special work session, which will likely take place over one or two days during the week of Sept. 13. If all goes according to plan, the new member will be sworn in the following week.
Vice Mayor Ray Pacheco said Tuesday this process has been used for all mid-term appointments since he has been on the council, most recently to add council member Steve Cathey after former member Chris Walsh left. Typically the city has seen anywhere from seven to 15 applications for these spots.
