Lutz officially resigns from city council seat, city looking for replacement

Once she gets to Fremont County, Lutz said she has no plans to run for public office there “for the foreseeable future.” Once the move is over, she said, she’ll start looking ahead to what’s next.

“Everything’s happening pretty quickly,” Lutz said Tuesday. “So right now my plan is to get my family moved there and settled.”

Lutz represented Ward 1 of Casper, which includes downtown, much of north and south Casper, Casper College and most of the Big Tree neighborhood. Council members Bruce Knell and Amber Pollock, both in their first terms, also serve the same ward.

When the time comes to fill Lutz’s seat, her replacement will have to reside in Ward 1. They will serve the remainder of her term, which runs through January 2023, and can then run for reelection during the 2022 election cycle.

The application for the position opens Wednesday morning, and will run through Sept. 3. Council members will then get a chance to publicly interview each candidate that applies during a special work session, which will likely take place over one or two days during the week of Sept. 13. If all goes according to plan, the new member will be sworn in the following week.

Vice Mayor Ray Pacheco said Tuesday this process has been used for all mid-term appointments since he has been on the council, most recently to add council member Steve Cathey after former member Chris Walsh left. Typically the city has seen anywhere from seven to 15 applications for these spots.

