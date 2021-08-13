Lutz to leave Casper City Council

Casper City Council member Khrystyn Lutz is set to resign her position on Tuesday, she confirmed Friday.

Lutz and her family are moving to Lander after her husband took a job as an educator in Fremont County, she said.

Tuesday’s council meeting will be the Ward 1 representative’s last after roughly two and a half years on the dais.

When she joined the council in January 2019, Lutz was the sole woman among eight male council members. At 28, she was also the council’s youngest member at the time she was elected.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

She served as Casper’s vice mayor in 2020, amid the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

Lutz is also vice president of operations at Pathfinder Federal Credit Union, and brought her number-crunching expertise to the council.

“My background is in accounting and finance, and so obviously when I ran for office, I was like, ‘Hey, this skill set and the value that I offer is accounting and finance,’ and so obviously, I try to be as involved and in the numbers as possible,” Lutz told the Star-Tribune in a March interview.

The council will discuss the process for naming her replacement during its pre-meeting on Tuesday evening.