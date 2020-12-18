MacKenzie Scott donates $1.5 million to Natrona County Meals on Wheels

Jamie Loveall has seen booms and busts, lags and increases as she maneuvers through her job as executive director of Natrona County Meals on Wheels.

Since COVID-19 arrived, clients needing a hot meal delivered to their door increased 11 percent just from April to October, when the group's fiscal year ended. Volunteers are serving about 500 meals a day and served 206,000 meals last year in the county.

But Loveall also knows about the scams that are out there.

So when she learned two weeks ago that MacKenzie Scott, the author, philanthropist and ex-wife of Jeff Bezos, had chosen "little old Natrona County Meals on Wheels," to receive $1.5 million, she didn't think it was true.

"I'm afraid to say how much money we are getting, because I don't want the people who have been so kind to us over the years to think that we don't need them," Loveall said Friday. "Why would somebody want to donate that much money to our little Meals on Wheels in Wyoming?"

Loveall said she was sworn to secrecy until Scott wrote about the donation on Medium earlier this week.

Scott penned an essay in which she announced that over the last four months, she gave $4,158,500,000 in gifts to 384 organizations across all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Washington D.C.

