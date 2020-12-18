MacKenzie Scott donates $1.5 million to Natrona County Meals on Wheels

Jamie Loveall has seen booms and busts, lags and increases as she maneuvers through her job as executive director of Natrona County Meals on Wheels.
Since COVID-19 arrived, clients needing a hot meal delivered to their door increased 11 percent just from April to October, when the group's fiscal year ended. Volunteers are serving about 500 meals a day and served 206,000 meals last year in the county.
But Loveall also knows about the scams that are out there.
So when she learned two weeks ago that MacKenzie Scott, the author, philanthropist and ex-wife of Jeff Bezos, had chosen "little old Natrona County Meals on Wheels," to receive $1.5 million, she didn't think it was true.
"I'm afraid to say how much money we are getting, because I don't want the people who have been so kind to us over the years to think that we don't need them," Loveall said Friday. "Why would somebody want to donate that much money to our little Meals on Wheels in Wyoming?"
Loveall said she was sworn to secrecy until Scott wrote about the donation on Medium earlier this week.
Scott penned an essay in which she announced that over the last four months, she gave $4,158,500,000 in gifts to 384 organizations across all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Washington D.C.
"We really desperately need a board room in this building. When we meet every month, we displace the volunteers out of their room because it's the only place big enough to meet," Loveall said. "We had to set up a special account to receive the money, and once I know it's in there, we will have a special board meeting to finalize everything."
Because the COVID-19 pandemic has not subsided, Meals on Wheels' annual fundraiser, Bubbles, Baubles 'n Beans, is canceled for January. That brings in nearly $70,000. This year, thought, Loveall said the group will still sell "pot o' beans" raffle tickets for $100 each and one person will win $5,000 cash, along with many other prizes. Three hundred tickets will be available.
"If we sell them all by Jan. 29, we will do a virtual drawing and choose the winner," Loveall said.
In writing about her bequest, Scott quoted Emily Dickinson, who spent much of her life in isolation by choice.
“’Hope’ is the thing with feathers,” Dickinson's poem begins, “/That perches in the soul /And sings the song without the words /And never stops — at all -”
Scott wrote, "This pandemic has been a wrecking ball in the lives of Americans already struggling. Economic losses and health outcomes alike have been worse for women, for people of color, and for people living in poverty. Meanwhile, it has substantially increased the wealth of billionaires."
Scott explained that she asked a team of advisors to help here accelerate her 2020 giving through immediate support of people suffering the economic effects of the crisis. Her advisors, Scott said, took a data-driven approach to identifying groups with strong leadership teams and results, with special attention to those operating in communities facing high projected food insecurity, high measures of racial inequity, high local poverty rates and low access to philanthropic money.
Scott also suggests that giving is not just for the very wealthy.
"If you’re craving a way to use your time, voice, or money to help others at the end of this difficult year, I highly recommend a gift to one of the thousands of organizations doing remarkable work all across the country. Every one of them could benefit from more resources to share with the communities they’re serving. And the hope you feed with your gift is likely to feed your own," she wrote.
