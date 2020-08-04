Major downtown Casper development The Nolan sold

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Nolan — the downtown development intended to take the place of the former Plains Furniture — has been sold again.

True Land and Realty, a True companies subsidiary, has purchased the project from its previous owners, Flag Development. Flag consists of Downtown Development Authority members Kevin Hawley and Brandon Daigle, who were also responsible for David Street Station.

Bill Salvin, a spokesperson for the True companies, said the economic fallout of the pandemic catalyzed the deal. He did not provide specifics regarding how the pandemic had affected the development’s finances, but said “(True was) fortunate enough to have the resources to continue the project.”

The Nolan is the planned reincarnation of downtown’s long vacant Plains Furniture store. The city of Casper had owned the building, but in November sold it to Hawley and Daigle for $500,000 — $1 million less than what the property had been appraised for.

The deal drew some controversy from taxpayers who felt it wasn’t a fair return on an investment the city had made with taxpayers’ dollars. But after several attempts to sell the property at a higher price failed, many on the Casper City Council felt Flag Development’s offer was the city’s best bet.