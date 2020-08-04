Major downtown Casper development The Nolan sold

The Nolan — the downtown development intended to take the place of the former Plains Furniture — has been sold again.
True Land and Realty, a True companies subsidiary, has purchased the project from its previous owners, Flag Development. Flag consists of Downtown Development Authority members Kevin Hawley and Brandon Daigle, who were also responsible for David Street Station.
Bill Salvin, a spokesperson for the True companies, said the economic fallout of the pandemic catalyzed the deal. He did not provide specifics regarding how the pandemic had affected the development’s finances, but said “(True was) fortunate enough to have the resources to continue the project.”
The Nolan is the planned reincarnation of downtown’s long vacant Plains Furniture store. The city of Casper had owned the building, but in November sold it to Hawley and Daigle for $500,000 — $1 million less than what the property had been appraised for.
The deal drew some controversy from taxpayers who felt it wasn’t a fair return on an investment the city had made with taxpayers’ dollars. But after several attempts to sell the property at a higher price failed, many on the Casper City Council felt Flag Development’s offer was the city’s best bet.
Indeed, billed as a mixed residential and commercial project, with plans for up to 18 new residential row houses along Midwest and David streets and new office or commercial space behind them, Flag estimated the project when finished would generate $6.5 million annually in sales and property taxes.
Salvin said True companies are still committed to that plan, adding that he felt it would still be a boon to the local economy and a catalyst for further development.
The True companies had already been attached to the project as investors and via an investment in and partnership between Bridger Pipelines and Flowstate, a tech startup slated to be based out of The Nolan’s planned coworking space.
Salvin said given that True Land and Realty were already investors, the company chose to purchase the stake that both Hawley and Daigle held. He would not say whether the company was approached by Flag Development, nor would he provide details of how the sale agreement transpired.
He said no substantive changes have been made to the plan’s design, though the company did hire a new architect, Lyle Murtha, who has worked on numerous projects throughout Casper. Daigle had been the previous architect.
Salvin said the company hopes to complete the project by mid-2021.
