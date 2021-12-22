Man dead in Evansville house fire

A man was found dead inside an Evansville home that caught fire around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, the sheriff's office said.

The fire took place in the 3500 block of Sand Drift Circle, near North Cole Creek Road.

According to a statement from the Natrona County Sheriff released later Wednesday morning, the man was dead inside the home.

The man's next of kin will be identified before his identity will be made public.

An investigation into the fire is ongoing, and is being jointly conducted by the sheriff's office and the Natrona County Fire District.

Follow city and crime reporter Ellen Gerst on Twitter at @ellengerst.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.