Man died from officer's bullet in Evansville standoff, autopsy finds

A man who died in Evansville during a standoff with police was killed by an officer's shot, not his own, according to the Natrona County coroner.

"It was not self-inflicted," coroner James Whipps said Wednesday. "It was an officer-involved shooting."

Blaine Clutter, 29, was barricaded inside an Evansville home for around 18 hours in March, after officers attempted to serve him an arrest warrant related to narcotics and narcotics distribution ordered by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation.

Whipps said an autopsy found one gunshot wound in his body, and no other apparent factors contributing to Clutter's death.

Casper police said in a previous statement that Clutter fired his gun at officers in the early hours of March 19. Officers then shot back. At the time that statement was released, it wasn't publicly apparent how Clutter had died.

Four Casper officers who fired their guns in the standoff were put on administrative leave following the incident, the statement said. CPD spokesperson Rebekah Ladd said Wednesday that they have since been taken off leave and are now on administrative duty until the investigation is over.

None of the other agencies present, including the sheriff's office and DCI, reported their officers using firearms during the standoff.

A toxicology test also found methamphetamine in Clutter's system. Whipps declined to release the exact amount, but said there was "not enough (meth) to kill him."

An investigation by DCI and the Natrona County Sheriff's Office is ongoing. Whipps said he cannot offer other details from the autopsy while investigators are still working.

Sheriff's spokesperson Kiera Grogan declined to comment further on Wednesday, citing the investigation.

