Man dies in motorcycle crash in rural Natrona County

A motorcyclist died Saturday when he collided with a pickup in western Natrona County, the Wyoming Highway Patrol reported.

The highway patrol identified the motorcyclist as Patrick McKeever, 58.

The crash occurred at about 10:25 a.m. Saturday. A Dodge pickup heading east on U.S. Highway 20/26 had slowed as it prepared to make a left turn onto a ranch access road, according to a highway patrol report.

Although the pickup's driver had activated the truck's left turn signal, McKeever appeared to have not seen it preparing to turn and tried to pass it in the westbound lane, the report states. The pickup turned and McKeever's Kawasaki crashed into the right driver's side portion of the truck.

McKeever was wearing a helmet.

The report indicates the pickup driver was not hurt.