Man in critical condition following stabbing; Casper police arrest suspect

Police have arrested a 55-year-old man suspected of stabbing someone multiple times in north Casper on Wednesday evening. 

Woodrow Neal was booked on suspicion of aggravated assault and drug possession following his arrest, which police say occurred within two hours of the attack. Neal is homeless and does not have ties to Casper, according to police.

The stabbing occurred at a hotel on the 400 block of West F Street at about 6 p.m. Wednesday, according to a press release from the Casper Police Department. Responding officers learned the victim, a man, was stabbed multiple times. The assailant had fled the area.

Police began a search that resulted in Neal's arrest. The press release did not offer details on how he was apprehended.

Medics took the victim to a hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery. As of Thursday morning, he remained in critical condition.

Police said the assault appeared to result from a confrontation between the two men in which the victim accused the suspect of following his girlfriend.

