Man in fatal North Platte drowning identified

The person who died after drowning in the North Platte River on Saturday evening was identified as Robert Uda, the Natrona County coroner confirmed Tuesday.

Uda was 45 years old. Coroner James Whipps said he was free-floating in the river, something he reportedly did regularly, when he drowned.

Casper police and fire departments responded to a report of a drowning person in the river near Westshore Road around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, according to a post on the Casper Police Department's Facebook page.

First responders attempted life-saving measures on the scene, but Uda was pronounced dead after being taken to a local hospital.

Whipps said Uda had begun his float further up the river, and usually got out by his home, close to where he was found on Saturday. He was not wearing a life jacket or using any other floatation devices.

Uda's family has been notified.

An investigation into the incident is still ongoing, but Whipps indicated the drowning looked accidental.

