Man originally from Casper goes missing after hiking in Tonto National Forest in Arizona

APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. — Crews are searching for a hiker who has gone missing in the Tonto National Forest. The hiker, Khayman Welch, is originally from Casper.
Maricopa County Sheriff's officials said last month that the 25-year-old, who at one point attended Kelly Walsh High School, was last seen walking from the parking lot area at Weaver’s Needle Vista Viewpoint about 7:15 p.m. Aug. 12.
Welch reportedly told a family member he wanted to get a better view of the sunset, but he did not return.
Sheriff’s officials say Welch is an experienced outdoorsman, but he didn’t have any food or water with him at the time of his disappearance.
A post Tuesday to a Facebook page dedicated to finding Welch indicated that he has not yet been found.
"We're approaching week 3 and still don't have any answers. Just more questions," said the post, which was signed "Rhi." "The fires have hindered some search attempts and we all feel helpless at this point. Staying hopeful as there are a million possibilities at this point. Especially with them finding ZERO trace. Anything is possible. Please keep your prayers and love going out to him. We love you Khay-guy! We're not giving up finding you."
Welch's mother, Rhiannon Heide, is a personal trainer and nutrition specialist in Casper. She did not respond to an interview request for this story before press deadlines.
A GoFundMe page started by Angelia Lomu of Casper has raised more than $3,000 of its $5,000 goal to help Heide try to find Welch.
His Instagram page indicates he was working as a tattoo artist in Mesa, Arizona.
A spokesperson for the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said Friday evening that the search was continuing but that there had been issues with fires in the area.
An image on the "Bring Khayman Home" Facebook page says he was wearing a black "Ghostbusters" T-shirt with black jeans and Army-style boots when he was last seen. He has full tattoo sleeves on both arms and a buzzed haircut; he is 6 feet tall and 200 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.
