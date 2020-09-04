Man originally from Casper goes missing in Tonto National Forest in Arizona

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. — Crews are searching for a man who has gone missing in the Tonto National Forest. Khayman Welch is originally from Casper.

Maricopa County Sheriff's officials said last month that the 25-year-old, who at one point attended Kelly Walsh High School, was last seen walking from the parking lot area at Weaver’s Needle Vista Viewpoint about 7:15 p.m. Aug. 12.

Welch reportedly told a family member he wanted to get a better view of the sunset, but he did not return.

Sheriff’s officials say Welch is an experienced outdoorsman, but he didn’t have any food or water with him at the time of his disappearance.

A post Tuesday to a Facebook page dedicated to finding Welch indicated that he has not yet been found.