Man pleads not guilty to charges of minor sex abuse
  • Updated
A man charged with soliciting and having sex with a minor pleaded not guilty Wednesday in Natrona County District Court.

Andrew Sherman faces two felony counts of sexual abuse of a minor, one of sexual exploitation of children and one for possessing child pornography.

“We’re pretty close to a deal but not quite there, so we’ll plead not guilty today,” defense attorney Marty Scott told Judge Daniel Forgey via video call Wednesday.

A search of the alleged victim’s phone found records of Facebook messages exchanged between the two in 2019, including explicit images, videos and solicitations of sex acts.

Court documents state the alleged victim initially told Sherman she was 16 years old, then later admitted she was only 14 after their first meeting. Messages obtained by investigators show Sherman acknowledging her age and indicating he liked how young she was. He is approximately nine years older than the girl.

“I mean its (sp) illegal either way,” Sherman reportedly said in a message after his first sexual encounter with the girl in October 2019.

The messages, according to an affidavit in the case, show Sherman and the alleged victim agreeing to meeting up to have sex and Sherman soliciting oral sex multiple times.

In an interview with investigators in January, the accuser said she had had sex with Sherman but could not remember sending any photos.

Sherman appeared for his arraignment Tuesday by video from the Natrona County Detention Center, where records show he has been since being arrested on a warrant on Feb. 3. He now awaits completion of a plea deal or a trial.

Andrew Sherman

 Courtesy Casper Police Department
