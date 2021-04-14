Man pleads not guilty to charges of minor sex abuse

A man charged with soliciting and having sex with a minor pleaded not guilty Wednesday in Natrona County District Court.

Andrew Sherman faces two felony counts of sexual abuse of a minor, one of sexual exploitation of children and one for possessing child pornography.

“We’re pretty close to a deal but not quite there, so we’ll plead not guilty today,” defense attorney Marty Scott told Judge Daniel Forgey via video call Wednesday.

A search of the alleged victim’s phone found records of Facebook messages exchanged between the two in 2019, including explicit images, videos and solicitations of sex acts.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Court documents state the alleged victim initially told Sherman she was 16 years old, then later admitted she was only 14 after their first meeting. Messages obtained by investigators show Sherman acknowledging her age and indicating he liked how young she was. He is approximately nine years older than the girl.

“I mean its (sp) illegal either way,” Sherman reportedly said in a message after his first sexual encounter with the girl in October 2019.

The messages, according to an affidavit in the case, show Sherman and the alleged victim agreeing to meeting up to have sex and Sherman soliciting oral sex multiple times.