Manor receives grant for elevator repair

St. Anthony's Manor in Casper will get one of its two elevators repaired, thanks to a $150,000 grant from The Wyoming Catholic Ministries Foundation.
The 64-unit housing community on East Sixth Street just south of downtown provides low income housing for eligible seniors. The facility was built in 1972 and is owned by the Diocese of Cheyenne and is staffed and operated under a contract with Catholic Archdiocese Housing of Denver.
One of two elevators became nonfunctional in late 2019, and since that time residents have been limited to just one working elevator. An evaluation of the non-functioning unit revealed repairs were not feasible. Concerns were also expressed over the condition and reliability of the second elevator. The cost of removal of the old unit and installation of one new elevator exceeds $425,000 and for both is more than $800,000.
A capital reserve fund established and managed by St. Anthony’s Manor Housing will provide the balance needed for the first, however the fund is short of the funds needed to replace both units. The elevator and operating equipment will be purchased and installed by KONE, while construction and project management services for the project has been awarded to a Casper company.
The foundation award comes from a fund established in 1978 by the estate of George and Virginia Cles of Cody. The Cles’s instructed that their estate be used in support of Catholic senior housing in the state of Wyoming. The Cles fund has also been used for repairs and renovation of senior housing units in Cheyenne.
The Diocese of Cheyenne, Catholic Charities of Wyoming and the Catholic Extension based in Chicago, have recognized the housing needs of the elderly across Wyoming and are working to address cost, availability and a range of other issues facing seniors.
The Wyoming Catholic Ministries Foundation is a 501 C (3) organization whose mission is to raise funds and advance the Catholic faith and programs throughout the state of Wyoming.
