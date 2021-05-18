Marcia Patton leaves Casper Children's Chorale after 42 years

When did you make the decision? I decided probably in August. The deal was when we came back from regionals in Spokane in March 2020, I really thought that was going to be it because that was 40 years for me (she left the chorale for one year to join her husband, Pat, in Kansas City in 1989-90 and then returned). But then when the pandemic hit, I knew I had to stay on. Then I thought well if I'm staying on, we'll just send in one more audition tape and see if we can get invited to nationals (American Choral Directors Association convention). I knew it would probably be virtual, but that was probably even more exciting because we were the opening choir of the convention. Because it was virtual, it attracted professional musicians from all over the world and they were writing in the chat box in real time. Their wonderful comments were going by so fast, I couldn't keep up with it.