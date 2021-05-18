Marcia Patton leaves Casper Children's Chorale after 42 years

Forty two years after starting the organization, Marcia Patton, executive director and conductor of the Casper Children's Chorale, is retiring June 30. We chatted with her about the past and the future.
When did you make the decision? I decided probably in August. The deal was when we came back from regionals in Spokane in March 2020, I really thought that was going to be it because that was 40 years for me (she left the chorale for one year to join her husband, Pat, in Kansas City in 1989-90 and then returned). But then when the pandemic hit, I knew I had to stay on. Then I thought well if I'm staying on, we'll just send in one more audition tape and see if we can get invited to nationals (American Choral Directors Association convention). I knew it would probably be virtual, but that was probably even more exciting because we were the opening choir of the convention. Because it was virtual, it attracted professional musicians from all over the world and they were writing in the chat box in real time. Their wonderful comments were going by so fast, I couldn't keep up with it.
Tell us about that virtual performance. Because it was the pandemic, they allowed choirs to use new or old selections. We only recorded one song this year but it was a very poignant song, "Excuse Me, I Don't Understand." We opened with fantastic drone footage of Wyoming as we sang three uplifting songs from the past and then the last was this new one. In it, a child talks to their grandmother about not understanding and the last thing the grandmother says is, "Excuse me, I don't understand." We recorded it at Wheeler Hall in January and the kids were all spread out in masks. The combination of seeing these little kids in masks and singing that song was very powerful. It was a stark reminder to the choral directors in attendance of how much they were missing.
Tell us about the new director. I put together a hiring board and they worked all year. The new director is Erin Zavodny. She sang in my choirs at Kelly Walsh. She's been with us for a long time. She went to Casper College and worked with Pat (Marcia's husband, Casper College music instructor Pat Patton), and got her bachelor's in music as a vocalist. She taught K-12 in Midwest and now has been at Dean Morgan. I will help her through June and when the new fiscal year starts July 1, it's totally hers.
The last time you conducted was the annual Mother's Day concert. How did that go with all of the challenges this year? It was very good. I really wasn't sad, although there were lots and lots of alums -- about 75 I think -- who came back to sing, "In His Eyes," our traditional Mother's Day piece. It was really heartwarming. You know, when it's time it can't be sad. I feel really good about Erin taking over so I'm really not sad. I was in the loop with the hiring the whole time and that's part of what made me feel good about it. They were very discerning.
How did the kids take the news of your retirement? I told them two weeks before the Mother's Day concert. We talked about change and how it can be really hard at first but change can be good and exciting. I kind of set it up for them. We had a retreat in early April and Erin was very involved in the retreat. I talked to the kids about how much Erin contributed at the retreat. I set that up one week and then the next week I told them and then we rehearsed for the concert and that was it.
And your rehearsals this year completely changed. We got on the risers for the first time all year the Tuesday before the Mother's Day concert. Normally we would do every Tuesday and maybe alternate Thursday nights from September on. Those Thursdays became Zoom meetings and the Tuesdays were two groups of 35, because I measured out the hall at St. Mark's where we rehearse and that's how many we could have with social distancing. So instead of 80, we selected 70 this year.
So after July 1, what's next for you and Pat? We love to travel and we have a fifth wheel that we haven't taken out for a year. Our daughter, Neely, lives in Montana way up by the Canadian border. Our son, John, is in his ninth year of teaching in Austria. We'll have more time to go visit him. We haven't seen him since a year ago last Christmas. Neely came to the concert, which was awesome.
You're currently doing auditions for next year, right? Yes, through May 20. I am really hoping we can get kids involved again. Coming back from Spokane and having school canceled while we were on the bus, we had quite a few who didn't audition this year. The kids who did sing have made comments like they were really grateful to have chorale as an outlet, they were really proud of themselves for adapting to the changes, but now we hope we are able to get back and have some good audition numbers. We're not allowed to distribute printed materials through the schools anymore and even after 42 years, I know there are kids and parents who don't even know about us.
You retired from Kelly Walsh in 2006, and then worked half-time with UW-Casper as a partner school facilitator working with the local schools and student teachers, and now this is your final retirement. How many kids do you think you have impacted over the 42 years of chorale? I don't know. I would say we turned over about half -- 40 -- maybe every year, so in 40 years, that's what? I do know that the family with the most kids was the McQuades. They had 11 and all 11 were in the chorale.
