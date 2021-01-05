Mary Kubichek earns national award, studies for Bar

You've been through hell since you retired in May 2019. Tell us about it. I was really sick when I retired and I wasn't getting better. I was slowly walking with a cane, falling a lot, forgetting things. I was at the University of Utah Hospital getting a diagnosis for how to cope with this pain and I went into a coma in the doctor's office. And let me tell you, if you're going to go into a coma, that's the best place in the world. My husband's had cancer three times and had his jaw removed, so the last year kind of slipped away. I had to relearn how to walk and talk and one of the hardest things was writing again. The diseases are being managed, I'm on major meds and I have a great PT. When I got better, I was so excited to call my girlfriends for lunch, go back to book club, go back to St. Anthony's School for fifth grade mock trial. Now I'm stuck inside since March so I decided to study for the Bar.

That's a little unusual right, given your stage in life? You take the Bar when you graduate from law school. I took my job which was teaching stuff that was on the Bar. There's stuff that's applicable only to the state and stuff that's applicable everywhere. There's a huge application and it's multiple choice and essay.