Mask requirement will remain on Casper city buses

Riders on Casper Area Transit will be required to wear masks until at least March 18, the city announced Wednesday.

The city’s transit service has required masks since March 2020. The latest extension follows a federal Transportation Security Administration directive, which cited the Omicron variant for continuing the mask requirement on transportation networks across the country.

“Given that Casper Area Transit is funded with federal dollars, we are required, as are all such systems nationwide, to abide by the TSA’s masking requirements,” Transit Supervisor William Biggs said in a statement. “We are committed to making sure both ASSIST and LINK continue to function in the safest possible manner.”

The rule affects the municipal transit’s door-to-door and fixed route services. It covers both drivers and passengers.

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the city’s public transit system implemented other safety measures including additional cleaning measures on buses.

Masks are no longer required in many public spaces in Wyoming including most businesses. However, many medical facilities and health care providers still mandate mask use for the public and for workers.

Cases have been trending downward in Natrona County following a surge in infections, hospitalizations and deaths that began late this summer. The 14-day average in lab-confirmed cases here has fallen from a high of nearly 50 in late September to 12.9 this month.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0