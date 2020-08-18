Masks, absentee ballots abound as Natrona County goes to the polls

Natrona County took to the polls Tuesday to decide a number of primary contests, an election shaped in form and function by the novel coronavirus.
Election judges and poll workers were separated from voters by plastic sneeze screens, which resembled the plexiglass separating bank tellers from customers. Signs were posted all over locations urging voters to stay 6 feet apart, and yellow circles were pasted to the floor reinforcing that message. Hand sanitizer was readily available in every direction, and judges and workers wore masks. Voters were each given a Bic pen to mark their ballot; they could take the pen home or throw it into a cardboard box afterward, to be washed later. The voting booths were regularly wiped down and sanitized.
Though early Tuesday evening was too early for Natrona County clerk Tracy Good to know if turnout was lower, she said that it was still clear that absentee ballots were significantly up from 2018. The county had received more than 6,100 absentee ballots with a few hours still remaining, Good said, compared to a total of 3,500 from 2018. She said anecdotally it seemed like more people were dropping the ballots off.
She said she hadn't heard "one way or the other if it's been really steady or really slow." Judges and workers at various sites provided their own judgment, though.
County Commissioner Rob Hendry, who was standing at the entrance to the Fairgrounds polling location, said it felt like a "trickle" compared to years past. Eileen Hill, the IT director at the Fairgrounds site, also thought it was "lighter" than previously. She said that of 8,000 voters registered to cast ballots at the Fairgrounds and the Restoration Church location, 30% voted absentee. By early afternoon Tuesday, nearly 1,400 people had checked in at the two sites.
Though Hill and Hendry both felt the traffic at the Fairgrounds was light, it appeared busier than most other Natrona County sites.
Lillian Wright, who's been working at the polls for 20 years, said the traffic at a Mills polling site was comparable to past primaries. As voters — most of whom were masked — walked by her and collected their "I voted" stickers on the way out, Wright told them she'd see them again in November.
Workers at the Evansville site also said traffic there has been steady.
Though they weren't required attire for voters, masks were in abundance at polling places across the county. Hill said the majority of voters who had come through the Fairgrounds wore masks. Wright said that 75% or so of those who'd voted at her location had covered their faces as well.
Good, the county clerk, said she hadn't heard about how common masks were among voters. She said that the Wyoming Secretary of State's Office had provided masks and other equipment for election judges and other poll workers, and officials had recommended that voters wear masks.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.