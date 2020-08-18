Masks, absentee ballots abound as Natrona County goes to the polls

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Natrona County took to the polls Tuesday to decide a number of primary contests, an election shaped in form and function by the novel coronavirus.

Election judges and poll workers were separated from voters by plastic sneeze screens, which resembled the plexiglass separating bank tellers from customers. Signs were posted all over locations urging voters to stay 6 feet apart, and yellow circles were pasted to the floor reinforcing that message. Hand sanitizer was readily available in every direction, and judges and workers wore masks. Voters were each given a Bic pen to mark their ballot; they could take the pen home or throw it into a cardboard box afterward, to be washed later. The voting booths were regularly wiped down and sanitized.

Though early Tuesday evening was too early for Natrona County clerk Tracy Good to know if turnout was lower, she said that it was still clear that absentee ballots were significantly up from 2018. The county had received more than 6,100 absentee ballots with a few hours still remaining, Good said, compared to a total of 3,500 from 2018. She said anecdotally it seemed like more people were dropping the ballots off.

She said she hadn't heard "one way or the other if it's been really steady or really slow." Judges and workers at various sites provided their own judgment, though.