Mass testing of Casper child, long-term care facilities turn up no new coronavirus cases

Mass testing of staff, patients and children at two care facilities in Casper unearthed no new cases of the novel coronavirus, the county health department announced Tuesday.

The two facilities — Learning Junction and Life Care Center — were the sites of mass testing after each had a positive case from within the building confirmed over the past week. Learning Junction, a childcare facility, had not been identified as the affected facility before Tuesday.

The Life Care Center resident who contracted the virus remains hospitalized, the facility’s executive director told the Star-Tribune.

Casper-Natrona County Health Department spokeswoman Hailey Bloom said that roughly 265 tests were administered for Life Care residents and staff. Approximately 32 employees and children linked to Learning Junction were also tested.

Learning Junction will reopen this week, after the 14-day quarantine period expires.

“At this time, we believe the original positive case was isolated and unrelated to Learning Junction,” the Casper-Natrona County Health Department said in a Tuesday afternoon press release.