Master Gardeners host Saturday farmers markets

The Natrona County Master Gardeners weekly farmers markets are underway on Saturdays from 7:30 a.m. to noon at the Agricultural Learning and Resource Center, 2011 Fairgrounds Road. Now in their 37th year, committee members have worked diligently to organize safe social distancing practices both for vendors and shoppers.

We chatted with Donna Hoffman, the assistant University of Wyoming Extension educator for horticulture and the Natrona County Master Gardeners coordinator.

How has the planning been this year compared to the past? We wondered whether we would have to cancel it altogether. All of the committee members were always wanting to keep it positive. When the governor started expanding numbers of people that could gather for large groups to 250, we figured we would be OK.

How did you get in touch with the vendors? We have an annual letter that goes out. The committee chair and past committee chairs all work on that together. Last year they prearranged and people could pre-purchase vendor space for the whole year. This year we thought week-to-week is probably the best idea, so they can sign up based on their quantity or how they are feeling about large gatherings.