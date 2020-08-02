Master Gardeners host Saturday farmers markets

The Natrona County Master Gardeners weekly farmers markets are underway on Saturdays from 7:30 a.m. to noon at the Agricultural Learning and Resource Center, 2011 Fairgrounds Road. Now in their 37th year, committee members have worked diligently to organize safe social distancing practices both for vendors and shoppers.
We chatted with Donna Hoffman, the assistant University of Wyoming Extension educator for horticulture and the Natrona County Master Gardeners coordinator.
How has the planning been this year compared to the past? We wondered whether we would have to cancel it altogether. All of the committee members were always wanting to keep it positive. When the governor started expanding numbers of people that could gather for large groups to 250, we figured we would be OK.
How did you get in touch with the vendors? We have an annual letter that goes out. The committee chair and past committee chairs all work on that together. Last year they prearranged and people could pre-purchase vendor space for the whole year. This year we thought week-to-week is probably the best idea, so they can sign up based on their quantity or how they are feeling about large gatherings.
So you’re not sure from week to week how many vendors there will be? We encourage new vendors just to show up. We do ask that they be set up by 7 a.m. We will find a booth space for them when they arrive; it’s first come, first served. We know that vendors like to have their favorite spot and we have made some changes to the layout to respect social distancing. Once our returning vendors find their spot for the season, we will fill in everyone else.
Markets will be held every Saturday through the end of September? Yes, people seem to come and still shop in really crummy weather. As long as we’ve got vendors who put up with it and shoppers who want it, we have never canceled a market because of weather in the almost 18 years I’ve been here.
Since this is a Master Gardeners effort, you do really try to keep the inventory garden-related. Tell us what we might find. We do have some home decor and kitchen items but we try to encourage a garden theme to everything. Since the volunteers are Master Gardeners, we try really hard not to make them be enforcers of rules, we just say it needs to be garden-related. New vendors have inquired about offering natural skin care products, essential oils and candles as well as jams, jellies, baked goods, lots of fresh produce and other new products. We do have a couple of meat vendors, who say they are consumers of vegetable product. They are Wyoming products and it’s a great way to connect to meat producers as well.
And please leave pets at home? Yes, vendors will be on the asphalt, which warms up quickly in the morning, and we also want to minimize the number of interactions between pets who don’t know each other.
For more information, see the Natrona County Master Gardener’s Facebook page or the news page on the Natrona County government site, www.natrona.net/saturdaymarket.
