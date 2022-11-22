McGinleys renovate inside of former Wyoming National Bank

The McGinley family has finished renovating Casper’s former Wyoming National Bank — the white, pumpkin-shaped structure downtown.
The building is now home to McGinley Innovations, a group of five medicine and medical technology companies. That includes McGinley Orthopedics, which designs products for orthopedic surgeries, as well the McGinley sports medicine clinic. Its founder, Joe McGinley, is a Casper radiologist. (He’s also state committeeman for the Natrona County GOP.)
M Building finished renovations on their new event space seen on Monday, November 21, 2022, in Casper.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Now that the inside’s been remodeled, the building is available for use as an event space, too. It can host over 350 people, Diane McGinley, director of operations for McGinley Innovations, said.
Eventually, they hope to add a small cafe on the first floor. They want to provide a space where people can go and pick up a coffee or snack.
“In medicine, we don’t treat patients like we should,” McGinley said. “We’re hoping to change that.”
Other additions include a new chandelier comprised of 15 rings, each 18 feet across, and two water features with sculptures made by McGinley Innovations’ manufacturing company.
The building, built in 1964, was designed by architect Charles Deaton. It become one of the most recognizable — and unusual — structures in Casper.
Deaton’s also responsible for the famous futuristic home outside Denver featured in the 1973 film, “Sleeper,” and Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.
“He was sort of known for making buildings with round domes,” McGinley said.
That kind of curvy, free-form style of architecture was popular in the ‘60s.
But Deaton was not just an architect, but also an inventor — which made the building feel like an especially good fit, McGinley said.
McGinley Orthopedics has 104 issued patents and is waiting on 22 more, according to its website.
“We feel like we’re in a good space for being innovative,” she said.
Wells Fargo Tower
Wells Fargo Sign
