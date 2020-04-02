McMurry Companies gives $25,000 to five nonprofits amid coronavirus pandemic

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

McMurry Companies, which oversees 45 different corporations, on Thursday announced the donation of $25,000 to five nonprofits in Casper on the front lines of dealing with ramifications of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Timm Smith, president and CEO of McMurry Companies since July, said the nonprofits chosen by the management group are United Way of Natrona County, Natrona County Meals on Wheels, Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies, Wyoming Rescue Mission and the Wyoming Medical Center Foundation.

“Management thought it was the right thing to do at this time,” Smith said Thursday. “I do want to say that we didn’t do it to get publicity, but we do want to try to encourage other businesses and foundations to step up and really help some of the nonprofits right now.”

In choosing which nonprofits to help, Smith said management went through and talked about the needs they thought might be important right now.

While five received money Thursday, the amounts differed.

United Way of Natrona County, which last week started the Natrona County COVID-19 Community Relief Fund, received $10,000. The fund started with $10,000 seed money from Jonah Bank.

Natrona County Meals on Wheels and Wyoming Medical Center Foundation each received $5,000, while Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies, which is hosting a series of mobile food pantries through the state in April, and Wyoming Rescue Mission each received $2,500.

