McMurry mansion sells for $5.264 million

The former Casper home of Mick and Susie McMurry has sold for $5.264 million, according to an online listing by Concierge Auctions.

The property went up for auction in September. Bidding opened on Sept. 30, and closed Oct. 5.

The house, which is 21,500 square feet and sits on 17 acres, was originally listed for $24.5 million. It’s located at 2250 Newport Drive, on the southeast outskirts of the city.

Inside are four bathrooms, 10 bathrooms, and ample event and entertainment space. Outback, there’s a patio, landscaped greenery, a creek and pond.

The property received six bids total, according to Caroline Hoff, an account executive at Relevance International, a PR firm that represents Concierge Auctions. The identity of the buyer has not been made public.

“Concierge Auctions respects the confidentiality and privacy of all buyers,” Hoff said in an email.

Concierge Auctions is a New York and Texas-based auction house that deals primarily in luxury real estate.

Hoff said auctions are a common way to sell particularly expensive properties like the McMurry home.

“Auctions create urgency around a sale, as well as get the word out to a new pool of potential buyers,” Hoff said in the email. “This is especially true for high-end and unique homes, which have such a small pool of potential buyers in the first place.”

The McMurrys made their fortune in the oil and gas industry, and are known across the Equality State for their philanthropy.

Mick joined his father’s business, the McMurry Oil Company, in the '80s. The company developed Jonah Field and Pinedale Anticline, both in Sublette County, for the extraction of natural gas in the '90s.

Later, Mick and Susie would establish the McMurry Foundation, which has donated millions to the University of Wyoming, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming, Wyoming Medical Center and the Casper Family YMCA, among other groups.

The couple custom-built their Casper property in 2007.

Mick died in 2015 at age 69. Susie moved out of the home shortly thereafter.

