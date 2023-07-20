In a reversal of course, the Casper City Council voted to strike a proposed discussion about local medical regulations off its list of future work session agenda items.

Knell said the decision came after council was flooded with emails from people asking them to investigate Casper's new abortion clinic, Wellspring Health Access.

"They are a legally operating business within the city of Casper, because of this fact it is not in our purview to regulate or to investigate concerns with this clinic," Mayor Bruce Knell said during Tuesday's city council pre-meeting. "We cannot use our city resources to run down rabbit holes for everyone when this stuff can be done by you."

The work session discussion wasn't intended to discuss Wellspring (or any abortion clinic, for that matter), but rather whether or not the city could adopt regulations for local medical facilities.

In a previous meeting, councilors didn't appear particularly invested in the idea of strengthening local medical regulations — electeds who voiced support for the discussion item indicated they were just interested in learning more about Wyoming's overall process for supervising medical facilities.

The topic did spring from conversation about Wellspring, however. The council voted to look into medical regulations after local anti-abortion advocates raised questions in a previous city council meeting about what governmental supervision Wellspring is subject to.

Wellspring's medical staff are licensed by the Wyoming Board of Nursing and the Wyoming Board of Medicine, and must comply with those boards' rules and regulations, in addition to state and federal medical regulations.

