Meet Lee Rex, the first Wyoming T-Rex to stay in the state

Free admission to the museum lets you see for yourself the hole in the skeleton that Hawley says is likely from a triceratops’ horn ramming into the T. rex. You can spot the orange tape marking where crocodile teeth were found with the skeleton, suggesting the carcass was at one time a buffet for other wildlife. You can count the dinosaur’s ribs and see the growth on its tailbones, which Hawley explains could be a sign of healing from a mating injury — which might suggest Lee is actually female.

The skeleton isn’t complete — only one T. rex has been found with a full set of bones — and Hawley says the missing pieces “could be in the Gulf of Mexico” for all we know. His hands, feet and head would have to be constructed out of plaster and guesswork to make Lee whole.

Because of that, Lee Rex won’t be getting the same kind of stand-up display that the museum’s towering Dee the Mammoth skeleton enjoys.

“Also, we want it to be in this position, because it’s very instructive for visitors to be able to see how the bones were found when it was discovered and dug up,” Hawley says.

The skeleton is too big to fit in the door of the museum in its current layout, and even if it did, Hawley says it might be too heavy for the floor.