Memorial Day ceremony canceled at Oregon Trail State Veterans Cemetery

The annual Memorial Day ceremony at Oregon Trail State Veterans Center has been canceled, the Wyoming Military Department announced Tuesday.

Given the current prohibition on gatherings larger than 25 people, cemetery staff are concerned about holding the event, especially considering the ceremony historically draws more than 300 people to the cemetery chapel.

"With the current gathering restrictions, it is with everyone's best interest in mind not to proceed with the ceremony," said Oregon Trail Cemetery Director Darrin Brahaney.

Cemetery staff said they consulted with Natrona County United Veterans Council President Cecil Barnes before making the decision.

The cemetery itself will remain open for its normal hours through Memorial Day weekend. Cemetery staff say people can continue to honor veterans by place flags in front of headstones.

"Honoring the memory of fallen comrades is very important to us, which makes this decision to cancel the ceremony a difficult one," Brahaney said. "The cemetery provides a place that bestows honor on those that have served."

