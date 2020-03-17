Men attempt to steal masks, toilet paper from Douglas hospital

Two men attempted to steal protective gear and toilet paper from the Memorial Hospital of Converse County building earlier this month, a hospital executive said Tuesday.

Also on Tuesday, the hospital’s chief operating officer, Karl Hertz, said in a statement that a potential coronavirus patient who was admitted over the weekend has tested negative for the illness.

Hertz said that two men took supplies from the hospital’s office building and stole masks; they then attempted to steal material from the hospital itself, trying to take “masks, gloves, and toilet paper.” Surveillance footage was turned over to Douglas Police, and no arrests were made as of Tuesday morning.

The hospital changed its procedures and “removed all Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) from public access,” Hertz said in an email.

The test results for the patient, who was admitted to the hospital’s isolation room for care, came back on Monday evening. No other patients at the Douglas hospital have met the criteria for testing for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.