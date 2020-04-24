Message from an ICU nurse: Please stay the course

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

My name is Jenea Goddard and I am the Manager of the Intensive Care Unit at Wyoming Medical Center. I have been asked to speak with you about the seriousness of COVID-19 in the hospital setting.

While it is true that the majority of COVID-19 cases are mild and symptoms can be managed at home as patients self isolate, the cases that require hospitalization are serious and often heart wrenching for patients, families and the staff who are caring for these patients.

In the last several weeks, Wyoming Medical Center has cared for nine COVID patients. Five of those were transferred from other Wyoming communities, and four were from Natrona County. Most of them have required care on our Intensive Care Unit and have required ventilation to assist with breathing. Three of our COVID patients died this week. All three were transferred here from outside Natrona County in the last several weeks. Every death is painful for all on the front lines of health care. Our hearts go out to their loved ones.