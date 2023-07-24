To take pressure off Casper’s animal shelter — which officials say has long been overwhelmed with too many dogs and cats — the city council on Tuesday approved a resolution hiking prices for some of shelter’s services.

Now, it will be more expensive to surrender animals to Metro and to license dogs and cats that aren’t spayed, neutered or microchipped.

The resolution establishes the following licensing fees:

$35 to license animals that aren’t sterilized or microchipped;

$25 for animals that are microchipped, but not sterilized; and

$20 for animals that are sterilized, but not microchipped.

According to a price adjustment approved by the council in 2018, Metro’s previous fee structure was as follows:

$25 to license animals that weren’t sterilized or microchipped;

$15 for animals that were microchipped, but not sterilized; and

$5 for animals that were sterilized, but not microchipped.

Just like before, it’s free to license dogs and cats that are both sterilized and chipped.

The hope is that incentivizing licensing and chipping will gradually reduce the amount of homebound animals that end up at Metro. When lost pets are licensed and chipped, it’s much easier to reconnect them with their owners.

Encouraging people to spay and neuter pets, meanwhile, lessens the number of dogs and cats without adequate homes — or especially in the case of cats, that end up feral.

The new resolution also authorizes the shelter to start charging $60 for animal surrenders. According to the 2018 fee schedule, that cost used to be just $10.

That’s a lot less than many other shelters in the region charge for the same service, which has unintentionally encouraged people to travel to Casper to give up their pets, said Casper Police Department Chief Keith McPheeters.

“Fifty percent of all of the dogs that come into the shelter are from owners that — for one reason or another, whatever their motivation is — bring their pets in and ask the shelter to take custody of it,” he told the city council in a work session earlier this month.

The new resolution also sets the annual license fee for pet shops and boarding and breeding businesses at $100. (In the 2018 fee schedule, this cost was listed at $50.)

The city hasn’t changed any of its adoption fees. It still costs $50 to adopt a dog, $35 to adopt a cat and $25 to adopt all other animals, according to the resolution.

The changes were recommended to the council by the city’s new Metro Animal Shelter Task Force, which was created in January to brainstorm ways to improve the shelter and reduce the number of stray and homeless dogs and cats in the Casper area.

The task force includes not only leaders from the city of Casper, but also Mills, Bar Nunn, Evansville and Natrona County. It also includes veterinary staff and community members, according to a June 27 city memo on the resolution.

Councilors are expected to consider another proposal from the task force in early August: an ordinance establishing a trial trap-neuter-return program for feral cats.

