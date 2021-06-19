Midsummer's Eve to bring magic back to Casper Mountain

There’s only one night a year you’re guaranteed to see a leprechaun, a moon maiden and a rainbow of witches on Casper Mountain.
On Monday, a cast of magical beings will mark the summer solstice with Midsummer’s Eve, the annual celebration at Crimson Dawn Park.
Starting at 7 p.m. — the event is held every year on the 21st of June — a storytelling walk around the Crimson Dawn grounds will celebrate the longest day of the year (even though this year, the summer solstice falls the day before).
The walk visits shrines to various magical characters developed by Neal Forsling, an artist and writer who first settled at Crimson Dawn as a single woman with two children in 1929.
“It’s part of the history of the mountain,” storyteller Rebecca Hunt said. “It’s a part of the spirit of the mountain, and I think it's OK for people to approach the land with a sense of wonder that maybe goes beyond purely scientific.”
Hunt, who’s been a storyteller at Crimson Dawn for 30 years and attended her first Midsummer at 10 months old, lives in Denver most of the year. But she grew up on the mountain, in the house her father built with vertical logs and a sweeping northern view.
Last year, in lieu of an in-person celebration, the Crimson Dawn Association put together an hour of virtual storytelling and photos of previous years. But the magic isn’t as tangible on YouTube.
This year, Hunt recommends getting to the park early to find parking. At its peak, the event has drawn as many as 1,000 people, but in 2019 the crowd was closer to 200.
“I have no clue how many we’ll have,” Hunt said. “Either people will have forgotten and they won’t show, or there’s so much pent-up demand that it’ll be a lot.”
Midsummer’s Eve was first opened to the public 90 years ago, in 1931. The story told there is an intricate mythology formulated by Forsling while living in a one-room cabin at Crimson Dawn in the late 1920s.
The story involves a magical array of seven witches, three elves, a phantom woodchopper, a moon maiden, a leprechaun and a blind minstrel. To hear any more than that, Hunt said, you have to come on Monday night.
The characters are portrayed by locals, some younger and some who have been donning their costumes for years. The leprechaun is a long-hauler, Hunt said, and the blind minstrel has been doing it for at least a decade.
“We have some younger folks, we’re working on a third generation of the cast,” Hunt said. “Everyone’s really committed. We really want this to be a community thing.”
When Forsling herself used to run the event, Hunt said, the walk roved over her 640 acres of land and started at dusk, so people had to navigate with lights to find their way.
Now, as much of that land has been sold to the county for home sites, the shrines and sites along the route are closer in near the museum, and starting at 7 p.m. at the peak of summer leaves just enough daylight for the walk.
Hunt said the event is a little out there for some people — it tends to attract Casper’s small and mostly under-the-radar pagan community alongside families with small children. But many grandparents or even great-grandparents who came as kids come back with their own families, excitedly raising their hands when Hunt asks who’s here with their grandchildren.
In the '80s, according to Hunt, the event was protested by members of a local evangelical church. They played loud guitar and sang hymns to try to drown out the storytelling.
More recently, Hunt said a man came to one Midsummer’s Eve passing out glossy flyers telling attendees they would go to hell for their participation.
“We’re talking about some non-mainstream topics,” Hunt said. “But mainly what this is is a community storytelling event.”
The museum at Crimson Dawn was damaged over the winter, when the park is closed. At the end of May, Natrona County Parks and Recreation found plywood ripped off of boarded doors, an outhouse lock damaged, a security window broken in the main door and an aspen tree cut down out front.
“Almost every year the museum gets vandalized or broken into,” Sheriff’s Sgt. Taylor Courtney said at the time.
The museum has since installed cameras and a security system.
Midsummer’s Eve at Crimson Dawn usually ends with a bonfire to mark the longest day of the year, but Hunt said visitors shouldn’t count on that this year. With high fire danger coming earlier in the season this year and hundreds of acres of forest that hasn’t burned in decades, the risk may be too great.
Hunt said for a lot of Midsummer’s Eve participants, the night is a good excuse to get up on the mountain and remind themselves of its beauty. The more time people spend there, she said, the more they may grow to care about its conservation.