Midsummer's Eve to bring magic back to Casper Mountain

This year, Hunt recommends getting to the park early to find parking. At its peak, the event has drawn as many as 1,000 people, but in 2019 the crowd was closer to 200.

“I have no clue how many we’ll have,” Hunt said. “Either people will have forgotten and they won’t show, or there’s so much pent-up demand that it’ll be a lot.”

Midsummer’s Eve was first opened to the public 90 years ago, in 1931. The story told there is an intricate mythology formulated by Forsling while living in a one-room cabin at Crimson Dawn in the late 1920s.

The story involves a magical array of seven witches, three elves, a phantom woodchopper, a moon maiden, a leprechaun and a blind minstrel. To hear any more than that, Hunt said, you have to come on Monday night.

The characters are portrayed by locals, some younger and some who have been donning their costumes for years. The leprechaun is a long-hauler, Hunt said, and the blind minstrel has been doing it for at least a decade.

“We have some younger folks, we’re working on a third generation of the cast,” Hunt said. “Everyone’s really committed. We really want this to be a community thing.”