Mills 100th anniversary festival to include parade, food, vendors and country star

The day is set to kick off at 8 a.m. with a 5K race, which runners can register for at the start at the corner of Wyoming and Pendell boulevards.

Then, a parade down Wyoming Boulevard will begin at 10 a.m., and the rest of the day will be filled with live music, kids activities, a car show, crafts and more. At 10 p.m., the day’s festivities are set to close out with a fireworks show.

Country star Sara Evans will headline the series of concerts, the city announced in April. She’s known for hits including “No Place That Far,” “Suds In The Bucket” and “A Real Fine Place To Start.”

Wyoming artist and The Voice contestant Aquile is also scheduled to perform, along with Casper’s own Day Drinkers and Lionel Adams.

As far as Saturday’s expected turnout, Kemper said she’s heard estimates from 5,000 to 20,000 people. They’re equipped to handle the upper part of that range, she said, hiring a squad of security guards and four additional police officers for the day.

Kids will be occupied by face painting, a bouncy house, make-your-own tie-dye, a dunk tank and more.