Mills and Bar Nunn seek control of water system, dissolution of Wardwell water district

Two Natrona County municipalities and a water district are in a dispute over who should manage the water system.

The municipalities -- Mills and Bar Nunn -- say they should have control over their residents’ water supply, while the Wardwell Water and Sewer District say dissolution of the district would not be in the best interest of customers.

The issue could fall to the Natrona County Commissioners to decide.

The towns of Mills and Bar Nunn presented a proposal to the commissioners at their last work session informing the body of the towns' goal of dissolving the Wardwell water district. They would then split the system and operate the halves independently, representatives told the commissioners at the time.

Both Mills and Bar Nunn have passed resolutions affirming the goal and Bar Nunn has created a petition for residents to sign in support of the plan. Both towns are collecting signatures, according to an information sheet on Bar Nunn's website.