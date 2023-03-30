Last June, the Mills City Council passed a strange new ordinance restricting future mayors from firing city employees during their first 13 months in office.

Some city officials say it was put into place amid fears that Leah Juarez, a local gadfly expected to challenge incumbent mayor Seth Coleman for the top job that fall, would gut city staff if elected.

Juarez ran. And won. And on Tuesday, joined two other council members in reversing the June amendment — restoring her broad powers to dismiss city employees at will.

The former law didn’t completely eliminate Juarez’ firing abilities, but required the council to unanimously sign off on any proposed terminations until the end of her 13-month probationary period.

Councilor Brad Neumiller, who sat on last year’s council, said the law didn’t have anything to do with Juarez. It was just meant to place a temporary check on new mayors while they settle into the job.

Neumiller and Councilor Tim Sutherland both voted against repealing the new law.

“The whole reason that we did that was so it would protect the employees,” Neumiller said, noting that work on the ordinance began before Juarez announced her candidacy in May.

It’s not unusual for a mayor to wield this level of authority.

Mills has a so-called “council-mayor” government, where the mayor is directly elected by voters. It’s often called the “strong mayor” system because it makes mayor the most powerful official in the city. (In other forms of municipal government, like Casper’s, the mayor has essentially the same amount of power as other council members.)

Because of that, Juarez felt the law was “tying her hands.”

“I am managing all of the employees — every single department — everything that happens in the city has to go through me,” Juarez said, though she clarified she doesn’t have any plans to fire anyone right now. “So it’s important as a ‘strong mayor’ to be able to perform the job to its full capacity.”

On Tuesday, the Mills City Council also amended city law to make it easier for city employees to appeal dismissals.

For the most part, any employee facing removal from office for things like incompetency or neglect already had the ability to request a hearing on the matter (though Juarez said many employees weren’t aware that was an option.)

But there was a catch: they couldn’t appeal if their official reason for dismissal was listed as “insubordination,” Juarez said. Now that exception is scrubbed from Mills' municipal code and city handbook.

Juarez also officially established a hiring board for department heads, which will include both city employees and council members.

“That way the council has involvement in who we’re hiring,” said Juarez. Previously, the mayor had the authority to directly hire new department heads without seeking input from councilors.

Regardless of why the previous council passed the firing ban in June, Juarez had been an outspoken critic of Mills’ city government for years.

She first became active in Mills politics in 2018, when she led a movement to stop budget cuts to the city’s fire department. She would later call for former Mayor Coleman’s resignation.

Those criticisms became a central part of her 2022 mayoral campaign.

Sara McCarthy — who like Neumiller, sat on the previous city council — said that reputation did play a part in the council’s decision to pass the law.

But at the time, McCarthy also felt it was a reasonable restriction for any incoming mayor. City staff would get a chance to adjust to working with new mayors, and vice versa, before any big decisions about staffing were made, she said.

“I was looking at, how can we make this an easier transition?” McCarthy said.

She ultimately reversed course and voted in favor of repealing the amendment after further discussions with Juarez.

While Juarez said many residents have voiced support for doing away with the law, others are still wary of what’s to come.

During public comment on the ordinance, Abriel VanValkenburg, who owns the Mills coffee joint Buckin’ Brew, said she and two baristas previously overheard Juarez saying she wanted to “clean house” in Mills’ city government.

Juarez said she was referring to reviewing the city’s policies, procedures and financial history.

“‘Cleaning house’ can mean a lot of things,” she said.

She’s said she wants to go through 10 years’ worth of checks issued by the city to ensure “people’s money was spent the way it was supposed to.”

Still, Juarez said Tuesday that she’s concerned about missing records and signs of possible misuse of funds.

“We do not have records from ’13, ’14, ’15,” she said during the meeting. “Those years are gone, completely deleted.”

That’s not illegal — under state statute, local governments are usually only required to keep up to seven years of financial records (with some exceptions.) Still, Juarez said she wants to change Mills’ bookkeeping policies so that the city keeps records for longer.