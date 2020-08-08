Mills declared first-class city, population exceeds 4,000

The town of Mills is now a city.
Gov. Mark Gordon this past week signed a proclamation declaring the municipality a first-class city, accomplishing a long-held goal of local officials.
To become a first-class city, a town must be able to certify to the governor it has a population greater than 4,000 residents. "First-class" simply signifies that the city has met the state's qualifications. Mills did this by using census data, state analyses, building permits and annexation data to prove it had exceeded the requisite sum.
Using these various calculations, the city can authoritatively say it has at least 4,333 residents, according to a release issued by the city announcing its new status.
The town has been working toward the designation for several years. In 2018, Mayor Seth Coleman predicted Mills would be a first-class city by 2020.
Coleman’s prediction was based on good evidence. In 1990, Mills was home to 1,565 people, according to census data. By 2010 the population had doubled. It’s one of only two towns in Wyoming that experienced population growth in 2019, and it’s one of the fastest-growing municipalities in the state over the past decade.
Despite the growth, the town has had a number of bad breaks in the last few years. It’s gone from having two schools to none in two years, it’s library was temporarily closed, and the town nearly eliminated its fire department to address a $1 million budget deficit brought on in part, Coleman said at the time, by a lack of resources to serve the town’s rapidly growing population.
The new designation means Mills will be able to apply for more federal grants, and after the 2020 census numbers are finalized, it means the city will qualify for additional state money as well.
The designation won’t affect much else, other than requiring the city to submit an annual audit to the state. Mills can also officially call itself a city, but it’s unclear if it will. Mills’ Community Development Director Sabrina Foreman said it’s still being discussed whether the municipality should change its preface from “Town of …” to “City of …”
So while the first-class city status took effect once the governor signed the proclamation Tuesday, officials there aren’t buying new letterhead just yet.
Follow local government reporter Morgan Hughes on Twitter @morganhwrites
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!