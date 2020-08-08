Mills declared first-class city, population exceeds 4,000

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The town of Mills is now a city.

Gov. Mark Gordon this past week signed a proclamation declaring the municipality a first-class city, accomplishing a long-held goal of local officials.

To become a first-class city, a town must be able to certify to the governor it has a population greater than 4,000 residents. "First-class" simply signifies that the city has met the state's qualifications. Mills did this by using census data, state analyses, building permits and annexation data to prove it had exceeded the requisite sum.

Using these various calculations, the city can authoritatively say it has at least 4,333 residents, according to a release issued by the city announcing its new status.

The town has been working toward the designation for several years. In 2018, Mayor Seth Coleman predicted Mills would be a first-class city by 2020.