Mills Fire Chief Dave North announces run for County Commission

Mills Fire Chief Dave North announced Monday his intention to run for a seat on the Natrona County Commission. It will be North’s second run at the seat. He ran in 2018 and came in fourth place in that year’s primary election.

A release sent Monday by North says he plans to run on a fiscal and social conservative platform.

“We need to operate within the boundaries of our resources,” to address economic challenges brought on by drops in energy prices, and now by the coronavirus pandemic, the release reads.

“The next year will be a challenge to the State due to the loss of revenue. We need to lead by helping businesses recover from this devasting (sic.) blow,” it continues.

The release also paints North as an advocate for gun ownership rights and private property rights.

North has lived in Wyoming since 1995, but came to the state a few years earlier for a job with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. He worked for that office until 1999. He now owns and operates DNS Environmental, which offers environmental and safety consulting for the oil and gas industry.