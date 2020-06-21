Mills library awakens with one woman's effort

How does it feel to be back 30 years later? It feels good. It’s a little overwhelming the response we’ve had. I have a gal who is going to relieve me for lunches and so I could have some off days, but she had an accident and is recovering. I expected to do this as a volunteer and after five months, the mayor said, you are working too much, we are going to pay you.

Tell us about the hours you are open and the grand opening on Saturday. We are open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays. Right now, we are closed 2 to 3 p.m. for my lunch break. We want to be open when the people need us. Mills is a working town, and we need to be open when they can get here. On Saturday, the Census Bureau will be here to help people who haven’t done their census form yet. We’ll have an ice cream truck and the mayor is bringing a barbecue truck. We have a raffle drawing going on with great prizes that were donated.