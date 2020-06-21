Mills library awakens with one woman's effort

Thirty years ago, Donna Kennedy was part of a five-woman group of Mills Fire Department Auxiliary members who gave birth to the first Mills Library in a tiny room in the back of the fire station. In April 2019, living just across the street, she saw the Natrona County Library close the Mills branch, taking every book and every bookshelf — even the portable defibrillator off the wall.
On Saturday, after more than a year of nonstop work, the Bob Goff Memorial Library will host its grand opening, with Kennedy behind the desk once again. The library is located on the corner of Fifth and Morgan, with the most direct access off of Southwest Wyoming Boulevard onto Fifth. The newly paved parking lot is accessible from Fifth as well.
We chatted with her about the effort and the “new” library.
How long has this process taken? A little over a year. We were planning to open April 1, then COVID happened and it didn’t get open. The county moved out April 29, 2019. I stepped up the week before that and said this town needs a library, and I did it once, I can do it again.
Tell us a little bit about the books and the donations. The town of Mills paid for things we had to buy. All of the books — 10,077 to be exact — are donations. All are private donations, except for the Kaycee library donated a bunch of books. The first trip up, we brought 22 boxes of books back, then made two more trips up. A Casper lady heard about what we were doing and asked us to take every book in her house, her entire collection from the time she started to read, and the bookshelves they were on. We made four trips to Lynn Cameron’s house to get that fabulous donation. We have almost 3,000 children’s books.
How does it feel to be back 30 years later? It feels good. It’s a little overwhelming the response we’ve had. I have a gal who is going to relieve me for lunches and so I could have some off days, but she had an accident and is recovering. I expected to do this as a volunteer and after five months, the mayor said, you are working too much, we are going to pay you.
Tell us about the hours you are open and the grand opening on Saturday. We are open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays. Right now, we are closed 2 to 3 p.m. for my lunch break. We want to be open when the people need us. Mills is a working town, and we need to be open when they can get here. On Saturday, the Census Bureau will be here to help people who haven’t done their census form yet. We’ll have an ice cream truck and the mayor is bringing a barbecue truck. We have a raffle drawing going on with great prizes that were donated.
How do you get a library card? We do have our own cards, because there is no affiliation with the county anymore. They are old-school card stock right now, and then I just laminate them. There is no charge for cards and anyone who lives in the county can get one. I would welcome anybody who comes to our library. There is just a short, easy application so we know how to find you, and if you are under 18, a parent or guardian has to sign.
And you do have public computer access as well? Yes, there are two available right now because of social distancing, but we have four that will be ready when the social distancing is lifted.
