Mills man dies in crash near Glenrock

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Mills man died early Wednesday when his car rolled over along U.S. Highway 20/26 near Glenrock, the Wyoming Highway Patrol said.

Colbey J. Emms, 33, died at the scene of the crash.

The wreck happened shortly before 5 a.m. west of Glenrock as Emms was driving a 2004 Cadillac CTS east on the highway. Emms failed to make a slight curve in the road, causing the vehicle to drift over the fog line. The driver apparently overcorrected, and the Cadillac drove off the road and rolled over.

Emms was not wearing a seat belt at the time, the patrol said. Authorities are investigating driver inattention as a possible factor in the wreck.

Emms is the 16th person to die this year on Wyoming roads.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 4 Angry 0