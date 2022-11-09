Mills mayor usurped by longtime critic

A Mills resident who once campaigned for Mayor Seth Coleman’s resignation unseated him Tuesday.

Juarez took home approximately 60.4% of votes in the general election, and Coleman, about 38.9% of the vote.

It’s a sign Mills “wanted change,” Juarez said.

Juarez, who runs a spa in Casper, got involved in local politics in 2018 when she led a push to save the Mills Fire Department from budget cuts. She later circulated a petition calling for Coleman’s resignation after he appointed a fire department chief with no fire or EMS experience, the Star-Tribune reported in 2019.

Juarez has also been critical of Coleman’ focus on beautification projects in recent years — money she said would be better spent addressing aging infrastructure, like the city's roads and water lines.

She took a strong lead in the August primary, earning 49% of votes compared to Coleman’s 28.5%. (A third candidate, Bradley Neumiller, received another 22% of votes.)

As Juarez prepares to take office in January, she said she’ll be a frequent attendee at city council meetings, get more acquainted with local leadership and start developing relationships with neighboring cities.

She wants to give more control back to municipal department heads, she added — including the Mills Water Department.

Water is bound to be a major point of concern for Mills going forward. The city's water infrastructure hasn't kept pace with its growth, Juarez said.

"It’s a very serious and expensive issue that Mills is facing, and it’s going to take a lot of thought," she said.

Raising city wages is another priority for Juarez. They need to be more competitive with Casper, she said, or Mills won't be able to retain its staff.

Coleman, a former Mills council member, has served as mayor since 2016. He took over for Marrolyce Wilson, who resigned after the town treasurer was charged with embezzling more than $60,000 in public funds.

If elected, Coleman planned to continue projects to develop the city’s riverfront, attract new businesses and open a new charter school, he told the Star-Tribune in September.

When it comes to the water issue, Coleman has been working with Bar Nunn Mayor Patrick Ford to dissolve the Wardwell Water and Sewer District, which serves both towns, in an effort to bring down utilities costs.