Mills reckons with growing pains, threatened to cut fire department

Coleman said the department wasn’t generating enough revenue, and the town had been spending 1-cent funds, which are intended for infrastructure projects and other one-time purchases, on firefighters’ salaries. Coleman said that practice wouldn’t be sustainable, especially as the town prepares to become a city after the 2020 census. (The city designation kicks in once a town reaches a population of 4,000 and is certified as such, and will hold Mills to a different set of standards than what the town’s leaders are used to.)

While Coleman promised emergency response wouldn’t be affected by the cut, representatives from fire departments across Natrona County said emergency response times were certain to increase in and around Mills as pressure to respond to emergencies would fall to the rest of the county’s first responders.

Some empathized with Mills’ budgetary woes, but most worried about what would happen without a fire department to respond to emergencies in the town’s rural neighborhoods.