Mills warns eagle statue may shed feathers in the wind

Steer clear of the Mills eagle, the city warned residents on Tuesday.

"Due to the extreme sustained winds, our Eagle is appearing to begin its molting," a release said. "Although there have not been any release of feathers thus far, they are flapping quite steadily."

The park area where the eagle stands at First Street and Wyoming Boulevard in Mills has been barricaded "until it is safer to conduct closer inspections." The city asks members of the public to keep a safe distance from the park for the time being.

The release states the statue is being monitored by experts, and the city has had professional welders "standing by for several weeks."

Due to the high winds, a lift to get up to eye level with the bird is still not feasible, the city said.

High winds have cause problems throughout the state since they kicked up on Friday. On Sunday, the wind lifted and collapsed a sheet metal barn at the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds, closing 13th Street for several hours while metal debris was blown into the road. Also this weekend, blizzard conditions forced the closure of long stretches of Interstate 25 and Interstate 80. Multiple wrecks were reported, including several involving semi-trucks.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation was reporting gusts in the Casper area of around 60 mph on Tuesday. Sections of I-25 around Casper, between Buffalo and Douglas, were closed to light, tall vehicles at risk of blowing over.

The eagle, which cost the city $75,000 in 2018, has a wingspan of 48 feet.

