Mills woman fined for six counts of animal cruelty

A Mills woman was ordered to pay more than $2,000 in fines and can no longer own dogs within city limits after a trial found she neglected three dogs and three cats for at least a week, causing two dogs to die.

Jazlyn Weakland was found guilty of eight counts, including six charges of animal cruelty, during a Dec. 14 trial in Mills Municipal Court. The court also found that she was keeping seven animals illegally.

Police received the first report in October, when Weakland came to the Casper Animal Medical Center with one dead dog and one that a veterinarian said was malnourished and neglected, according to an affidavit in the case.

Preston Pilant, who owns a local dog boarding business, said that the malnourished dog had been boarded with him for around two months. Weakland, who was working there on a temporary basis, offered to take the dog home with her to give him some time outside the kennels.

Pilant said he’d seen photos on Facebook of the dog in good shape, but when the kennel eventually tried to get him back, Weakland at first dropped out of communication before bringing the dog to the medical center after Pilant's business partner threatened to call police.

Pilant, who testified at Weakland’s trial, said the judge presiding over the case called it the worst case of animal neglect he’d seen in more than four decades on the bench.

A call to a number associated with Weakland was not returned on Tuesday.

When police searched Weakland’s Mills home, court documents state, they found a second dog dead in its kennel and three living cats. The affidavit states the house smelled of urine, feces and garbage and there was not adequate access to food and water for the pets.

A veterinarian concluded that the first dog had died from neglect, and the second from starvation, according to court documents. The three cats and other dog required constant care and gradually increased feeding to restore their health. Pilant said that the malnourished dog had lost around 30 of his 65 pounds since he’d last seen him at the kennel.

Weakland told police, according to the affidavit, that she had been staying at her boyfriend’s home in Casper for a week, brought two of her dogs with her and asked a neighbor to look after the remaining animals. When questioned, however, Weakland could not reportedly name the neighbor, provide their contact information or describe how they had access to her home. Pilant said that the neighbor testified at trial that she had only spoken to Weakland once in passing.

According to Pilant, the three cats have been turned over to the Casper Humane Society.

Weakland had previously worked as a groomer in addition to the kennel.

“For groomers and boarding facilities and pet trainers, there’s nobody overseeing us,” Pilant said. “I could be convicted of animal cruelty and there’s nothing stopping me from continuing to board animals other than my reputation.”

Follow city and crime reporter Ellen Gerst on Twitter at @ellengerst.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 4

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.